Man taken to hospital after dog attack

Police investigate after 28-year-old man rushed to hospital

A man has been taken to hospital after he was attacked by a dog in Renfrewshire.

Police Scotland said the incident occurred in Inverbervie, Erskine, at around 10.25pm on Saturday.

Officers said the 28-year-old was bitten during the incident and was rushed to hospital.

Detective Sergeant Kenny Taggart said: “Inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this to contact us.

“We also ask anyone with private CCTV of the area at the time to come forward.”