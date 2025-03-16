Man taken to hospital after dog attack
A man has been taken to hospital after he was attacked by a dog in Renfrewshire.
Police Scotland said the incident occurred in Inverbervie, Erskine, at around 10.25pm on Saturday.
Officers said the 28-year-old was bitten during the incident and was rushed to hospital.
Detective Sergeant Kenny Taggart said: “Inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this to contact us.
“We also ask anyone with private CCTV of the area at the time to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 3943 of March 15, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.