Man taken to hospital after attempted murder in early hours

Detectives trying to trace man and woman in connection with incident

Police are keen to trace two people in connection with an attempted murder in West Dunbartonshire.

Officers were called to an incident at a property on The Crescent in Clydebank at around 1.05am on Monday.

Police said a 42-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Detectives are trying to trace a man and woman they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The man is around 6ft tall with short, black hair and was wearing a three-quarter length camouflage jacket, a black jumper, black trousers and grey trainers.

The woman is around 5ft with blonde hair and was dressed in a pink T-shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and black jacket with black shoes.

Detective Constable Eva Logan said: “Inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything to contact us.

“We are also appealing to anyone who may have private CCTV of the area at the time to come forward.”