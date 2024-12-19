Man in custody after Albanian nationals found hidden in livestock wagon
A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of smuggling 14 Albanian nationals into Scotland in a livestock wagon by ferry.
The Home Office said the 14 foreigners were found by officers concealed in the wagon in “unsafe conditions” at the Loch Ryan Terminal at Cairnryan in Dumfries and Galloway.
Irish national Patrick McKinney, 23, has been charged with 14 counts under section 25 of the Immigration Act and one count of culpable and reckless conduct in connection with the incident.
He is being kept in custody and an investigation remains ongoing.
Home Office Criminal and Financial Investigations lead Anthony Hilton said: “Our investigation remains ongoing, and we continue to carry out inquiries at pace.
“We’re doing everything we can to stay ahead of the people smugglers who exploit our borders and put the lives of desperate people on the line for financial gain.”
