Man found dead in property after fire
Police are treating death as unexplained
The body of a man has been found following a fire at a property in the north-west Highlands.
Emergency services responded to reports of a blaze on Poldarroch Road, Drumbeg, at around 4.20pm on Wednesday.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.
The body was found inside the property and his next of kin have been informed.
Police are treating the death as unexplained while inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances.
