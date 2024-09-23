Man charged after cyclist allegedly assaulted in Edinburgh's Old Town
A man is due to appear in court on Monday after being charged with the alleged assault of a cyclist in Edinburgh.
The 37-year-old is to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in relation to an incident on High School Wynd, near Cowgate in the city’s Old Town district, at 6.25pm on Friday. The arrest follows reports of a cyclist having been allegedly assaulted by a male driver of a car.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the alleged assault of a 34-year-old male cyclist on High School Wynd, Edinburgh, on Friday, 20 September 2024. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 23 September 2024."