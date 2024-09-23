Man charged after cyclist allegedly assaulted in Edinburgh's Old Town

A cyclist was allegedly assaulted in Edinburgh’s Old Town on Friday night

A man is due to appear in court on Monday after being charged with the alleged assault of a cyclist in Edinburgh.

The 37-year-old is to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in relation to an incident on High School Wynd, near Cowgate in the city’s Old Town district, at 6.25pm on Friday. The arrest follows reports of a cyclist having been allegedly assaulted by a male driver of a car.

The 34-year-old victim was believed to have been taken to hospital following the incident.

JPI