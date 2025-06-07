Man arrested after 'disturbance' in city centre closed roads for more than seven hours
A 46-year-old man has been arrested after several streets in Glasgow city centre were locked down for almost seven hours due to a “disturbance”, police said.
Officers were called to a report of a man causing a disturbance at about 4.45am on Saturday near St Vincent Street.
Neighbouring roads were closed for almost seven hours and the public were told to avoid the area.
Berkeley Street at North Street, Granville Street at Sauchiehall Street, Kent Road from North Street to Elderslie Street, Cleveland Street and Cleveland Lane were all closed, but reopened at about 11.50am.
The nearby Mitchell Library was also closed due to the cordons.
Police Scotland said there was no risk to the wider public and nobody had been injured.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A number of nearby roads were closed while officers dealt with the incident.
“There were no injuries and there was no threat to the wider public.
“A 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.
“Members of the public are thanked for their patience.”
A post shared by the Mitchell Library read: “We will open as soon as restrictions in the area are lifted.”
