Man and woman arrested over damage to Donald Trump Scottish golf course

A man has already appeared in court over the incident

A 33-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with damage caused to one of US President Donald Trump’s Scottish golf courses in March.

The woman was arrested in Leeds and the man in Wakefield on Friday.

It comes after Kieran Robson, 33, appeared in Ayr Sheriff Court on Monday charged with maliciously damaging Mr Trump’s Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire.

Robson, of Galashiels in the Scottish Borders, made no plea during the brief hearing and was committed for further examination and released on bail pending a further court appearance.

Police were called to Trump Turnberry on Maidens Road at about 4.40am on 8 March.

Red paint was sprayed on the clubhouse at the 800-acre resort and damage was also caused to the greens.