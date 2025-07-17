The road was closed for around six hours while enquiries were carried out.

A man and dog have died following a one-vehicle crash near Dumfries.

The collision happened around 8.55pm on Wednesday on the C1s Old Military Road between Castle Douglas and Dumfries.

It involved one vehicle which was a white Vauxhall Vivaro van.

Emergency services attended and the driver of the van, a 23-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say his next of kin are aware.

There were three dogs within the van. One of the dogs was put to sleep due to its injuries and the other two were taken to a local veterinary practice for treatment.

One of three dogs were put to sleep due to their injuries. | John Devlin

The road was closed for enquiries to be carried out and reopened around 2.50am on Thursday.

Sergeant Colin Ramage said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash, and we would urge anyone who saw what happened to come forward.

“We’re also keen to speak to anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the crash and may have dash-cam footage, as it could assist our investigation.”