Dumfries and Galloway crash: Man, 23, and dog die after one-vehicle crash on Scottish road
The collision happened around 8.55pm on Wednesday on the C1s Old Military Road between Castle Douglas and Dumfries.
It involved one vehicle which was a white Vauxhall Vivaro van.
Emergency services attended and the driver of the van, a 23-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers say his next of kin are aware.
There were three dogs within the van. One of the dogs was put to sleep due to its injuries and the other two were taken to a local veterinary practice for treatment.
Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.
The road was closed for enquiries to be carried out and reopened around 2.50am on Thursday.
Sergeant Colin Ramage said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash, and we would urge anyone who saw what happened to come forward.
“We’re also keen to speak to anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the crash and may have dash-cam footage, as it could assist our investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 3693 of July 16.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.