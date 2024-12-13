Man, 28, charged in connection with death of schoolboy after bin lorry crash

Boy was declared dead at the scene following incident

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been charged in connection with a crash that caused the death of an 11-year-old schoolboy.

The incident took place in Whitehouse Road, Edinburgh, on March 1, and involved a bin lorry and Thomas Wong, 11, who was riding a bike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services attended, but the boy was declared dead at the scene.

Police said on Friday that a 28-year-old man had been arrested and charged, and will appear in court at a later date.