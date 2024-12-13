Man, 28, charged in connection with death of schoolboy after bin lorry crash
Boy was declared dead at the scene following incident
A man has been charged in connection with a crash that caused the death of an 11-year-old schoolboy.
The incident took place in Whitehouse Road, Edinburgh, on March 1, and involved a bin lorry and Thomas Wong, 11, who was riding a bike.
Emergency services attended, but the boy was declared dead at the scene.
Police said on Friday that a 28-year-old man had been arrested and charged, and will appear in court at a later date.
A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Comments
0 comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.