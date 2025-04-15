'Loving family man' killed in motorbike crash named by police

The crash involved three vehicles

A motorcyclist who died after a crash involving three vehicles has been named by police.

Nathan Few, 35, died after a grey Triumph motorcycle, a grey Citroen Berlingo van and a grey Toyota C-HR car crashed on the B977 near Banchory, Aberdeenshire.

The incident took place at around 2pm on March 25.

Mr Few, of Kintore, was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, his family said: “Nathan was a loving family man who loved spending time with his kids.

“He lived life to the full.”

The occupants of the car and van were not injured.

The road was closed to allow for a full collision investigation and reopened at around 10pm.

Officers are keen to speak with two drivers who were in the area at the time and may have witnessed the crash or the vehicles involved shortly before the crash.

The man was killed in Aberdeenshire

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley, from the Inverurie Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Few at this very difficult time.

“We are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

“In particular, we would like to speak to the drivers of a small grey car and a blue van seen in the area around the time of the crash.