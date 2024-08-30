Contributed

Decision soon on plans for monorail and water park resort, wooden lodges, shops and hotels

More than 150,000 people have objected to the development of a Flamingo Land waterpark on the banks of Loch Lomond – a proposal branded “the most unpopular planning application in Scottish history” by the Greens.

A decision will be made on September 16 regarding plans for a monorail and water park resort in Balloch, West Dunbartonshire, as well as 104 wooden lodges, shops, two hotels and 372 parking spaces.

The Scottish Greens have called for an end to a deal between the theme park operator and Scottish Enterprise, Scotland’s national economic development agency, if the resort is rejected next month.

The party said more than 150,000 objections have been lodged on a campaign portal it set up.

Scottish Enterprise, a non-departmental public body of the Scottish Government, owns the majority of the loch-side site on which the resort would be built by the Yorkshire-based theme park operator.

Flamingo Land was granted a “conditional missive” in 2016, which was renewed in 2020, the Scottish Greens said.

The agreement means only Flamingo Land can buy the land and prevents the community and other interested parties from bringing forward “less destructive” alternative proposals, the Greens said, describing the current plans as “garish and completely inappropriate”.

Various environmental and conservation organisations have objected to the proposals, while the Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued a conditional objection based on flood risk.

The Greens said: “It is by far the most unpopular planning application in Scottish history and has been opposed by the National Trust for Scotland, Woodland Trust and Ramblers Scotland as well as the local community council.”

Scottish Green MSP Ross Greer has called on First Minister John Swinney to end Flamingo Land’s exclusive agreement with Scottish Enterprise for the sale of public land if the bid is rejected.

He said: “The message from the local community and from across Scotland is loud and clear, Flamingo Land is not welcome at Loch Lomond.

“150,000 is a monumental number of objections for a planning application, which tells you all you need to know about just how destructive and unwelcome these mega-resort plans are.

“It would be a disaster for Balloch and for Loch Lomond. It would destroy the gateway to one of Scotland’s most iconic landscapes and have a devastating impact on local wildlife and nature, never mind the threat to local businesses and grief for residents.

“This saga has lasted for almost a decade, and the community is simply exhausted. They want Flamingo Land gone for good.

“I am grateful to everyone who has taken the time to lodge their objection and make the scale of opposition known. The more people learn about Flamingo Land’s daft plans, the more determined they are to stop them.

“Early on in this process they promised to walk away if they didn’t win public support. We passed that point long ago. If they have any shame, Flamingo Land will drop this appalling application and leave Loch Lomond alone.

“For far too long residents in Balloch have lived with the constant threat of Flamingo Land hanging over their community. For a decade this saga has angered, frustrated and exhausted local people.

“We cannot allow a theme park operator to hold one of Scotland’s most iconic sites to ransom in the way they have.

“The agreement should never have been renewed after their first application failed.

“If this bid is rejected, then it must be the end of the road for Flamingo Land.”

The family-owned company set up the original Flamingo Land in North Yorkshire in 1959, with the motto: “Wild Animals, Wilder Rides.”