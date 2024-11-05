Almost three quarters of people in Scotland feel that they cannot influence decisions that affect the UK

Life in Scotland did not improve between 2023 and 2024 for the average person, a report has claimed.

The report calls for governments in Edinburgh and London to work together to tackle inequality and boost the collective wellbeing of the people of Scotland.

It also argues that government in Scotland should deploy initiatives such as citizens’ juries to regain trust in politics, 25 years since devolution.

Dunfermline-based Carnegie UK carried out two surveys each of more than 1,100 people for its Life in the UK Index, which measures the wellbeing of the people of the UK by examining answers to questions across social, environmental, economic, and democratic themes. Now in its second year, the 2024 index – produced with Ipsos – shows no statistically significant improvement across any of its headline measures for people in Scotland, in common with the rest of the UK.

Sarah Davidson, chief executive of Carnegie UK, a public policy foundation focussed on improving people’s wellbeing, said: “Our new report paints a picture of Scotland as a place where too many people don’t have their basic needs met and there’s widespread distrust of politics and government.

“While Scotland performs no worse than the rest of the UK, the situation isn’t improving. That’s why we’re urging governments in Edinburgh and London to measure the things that matter to people - like job opportunities and community safety. We then want policymakers to put this information about our wellbeing at the centre of their decisions.”

For a second year running, the research identifies groups in society with particularly low levels of wellbeing. These include people on lower incomes, disabled people and people between the ages of 16 and 34. Furthermore, the survey work found that a fifth of the Scottish public feel unsafe in their neighbourhood after dark, three in ten can’t afford an unexpected expense of £850 and 15 per cent cannot afford to keep their home adequately warm.

Ms Davidson said: “In 2024 it is unacceptable that so many live in such precarious circumstances. While these problems won’t be solved overnight, it is the job of government to address them systematically and drive improvement. Scotland used to be a global leader in wellbeing public policy – the Scottish Government needs to regain lost ground.”

In a similar pattern to 2023, the 2024 polling also found widespread distrust in the UK’s political systems and institutions.

The survey work – conducted in May 2024 at the point that John Swinney was appointed First Minister - found almost three quarters of people in Scotland feel they cannot influence decisions that affect the UK. About three fifths disagree they can influence decisions affecting Scotland.

Three fifths of the Scottish public in 2024 have low levels of trust in the UK government, according to the research. Two fifths have low levels of trust in the Scottish Government and about a third have low levels of trust in local authorities.

Ms Davidson said: “To address this problem, we’re making the case to Scotland’s governments and decision-makers to roll out more participative models of democracy, like citizen juries and panels. Our research shows that if these initiatives are well-designed, they can boost trust while providing legitimacy to government action.”

Professor John Curtice, professor of practice politics at the University of Strathclyde, said: “Across the UK, levels of trust and confidence in how we are governed are as low as they have ever been. And although those at Holyrood come out better than those at Westminster, there are still questions to be asked about how successful the devolution project has been in helping to improve people’s sense of involvement in their political process.