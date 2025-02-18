'Legendary' Scottish crime author remembered for 'wry humour and quick wit' dies aged 59

Denzil Meyrick was best known for his DCI Daley novels

Tributes have poured in for “legendary” Scottish crime writer Denzil Meyrick, who has died aged 59.

Mr Meyrick, who was best known for the DCI Daley novels set in Glasgow and the fictional close-knit community of Kinloch, died on Friday last week.

The author, who was remembered for his “characteristic humour” and “unwavering determination”, was known for the skill with which he pinned to the page the reality of life on the streets of Glasgow. He extensively covered issues of the small rural communities of Scotland, a talent that caught the attention of a wide reading public across the UK and well beyond.

Fellow author Helen Fields posted on Mr Meyrick’s death: “Just devastating news. Such a lovely man, a genuinely gifted writer, incredibly funny and whip-smart. What a loss to all those who loved him, and to crime readers everywhere.”

Mari Hannah said she had appeared with Mr Meyrick at her first event at Glasgow’s Aye Write festival.

Referencing Mr Meyrick’s first novel, Whisky from Small Glasses, she said: “He was so kind to me. Top man. Top writer. I will drink my whisky from a small glass tonight.”

Mr Meyrick was born in Glasgow in 1965 and was brought up in Campbeltown. After studying politics, he spent time as a police officer, freelance journalist, and director of several companies. He penned the successful DCI Daley series and saw every book in the series reach the number one slot in best-selling UK audiobooks on Audible.

His literary agent, Jo Bell, said: “Denzil was a character like no other, a true storyteller, wonderful husband to Fiona and friend to so many.”

Scottish sports broadcaster Derek Clark said: “Beyond gutted to hear the passing of the legendary Denzil Meyrick. Through the Ranger Review I got to know Denzil and had the pleasure of calling him a friend. The world has lost an incredible writer, a good bluenose and just a wonderful human being. I’ll miss him enormously.”

A spokesperson for crime writing festival Bloody Scotland said they were “so sad” to hear the news and praised Mr Meyrick’s “wry humour and quick wit” when he had appeared at the festival in 2017, 2018, 2022 and 2024.

The spokesperson added: “Our thoughts go to his family and friends, especially his wife, Fiona.”

DenzilMeyrick has died aged 59. | Kirsty Anderson

Mr Meyrick brought the DCI Daley novels to the Scottish publisher Birlinn Ltd in 2014. He published 11 books in that series alone before moving new work to Transworld. He is best remembered for his creation of DCI Daley and his trusty sidekick DS Scott, first encountered as a young police officer pounding the beat in Glasgow.

A spokesman for his publisher, Birlinn, said: “Denzil – along with his characters – will always be remembered as a friend to the Birlinn team. He was a one-off. We were lucky to know him and our thoughts go out to his wife, Fiona.”

First in the DCI Daley series, Whisky from Small Glasses was Waterstones Scottish Book of the Year in 2015 and remains a top seller to this day. In addition to his DCI Daley titles, three Kinloch novellas were published by Birlinn – A Large Measure of Snow, A Toast to the Old Stones and Ghosts in the Gloaming – and a collection of DCI Daley short stories, One Last Dram Before Midnight.

Transworld published a new book, Murder at Holly House, in November 2023 and a second book, The Christmas Stocking Murders, in November last year. The Estate was published in May 2024.