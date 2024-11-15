Labour council leader stepping down after court appearance over 'abusive behaviour' charges

Stephen McCabe has denied assault and threatening or abusive behaviour

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The leader of Inverclyde Council is stepping down from his role after appearing in court charged with assault and threatening or abusive behaviour.

Stephen McCabe, 60, denied both charges when he appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards a woman in Kilmacolm, Inverclyde, on October 27 this year.

It is also alleged that he assaulted the same woman on that date.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges, court officials confirmed.

Inverclyde Council leader Stephen McCabe is to step down from his role | National World

A further court hearing will take place on January 14 next year with a trial date set for February 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Court officials confirmed that the 60-year-old was released on bail with special conditions not to approach or contact the complainer and not to enter a specified address.

Inverclyde Council said that the council leader is stepping down.

A statement from the council said: “We can confirm today that Councillor McCabe has indicated that he has decided to step back from his role as leader of Inverclyde Council.

“Deputy leader Councillor McGuire will continue to deputise, following existing governance arrangements until a new leader is appointed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Leadership of the council is determined by the council’s elected members. The next meeting of Inverclyde Council will take place on Thursday 5 December 2024.”

Mr McCabe, a Labour councillor, represents the Inverclyde East ward which covers Port Glasgow, Kilmacolm and Quarrier’s Village.

It is understood that Mr McCabe has been administratively suspended from Labour pending the outcome of any investigation.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “The Labour Party takes all complaints seriously.