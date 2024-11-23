King's Dumfries House given festive makeover ready to welcome Christmas guests

By Ryan McDougall
Comment
Published 23rd Nov 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2024, 06:01 GMT
Charity headquarters adorned with more than a dozen Christmas trees and 1,000 baubles

Dumfries House has undergone a festive makeover ahead of a number of Christmas dining experiences hosted by the King’s charity.

The 18th century property, near Cumnock in east Ayrshire, has more than a dozen Christmas trees adorned with around 1,000 baubles throughout its rooms, which are also decorated with nutcrackers, garlands and wreaths.

House Steward Joe Mackie in The Library as finishing touches are made to Christmas decorations at Dumfries HouseHouse Steward Joe Mackie in The Library as finishing touches are made to Christmas decorations at Dumfries House
House Steward Joe Mackie in The Library as finishing touches are made to Christmas decorations at Dumfries House | Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The King’s Foundation events and tours teams at the estate are anticipating a busy festive season, with around 1,500 guests set to experience candlelit tours, gourmet dining, and traditional festive feasts and banquets.

Collections manager Satinder Kaur lights candles in The Pink Dining Room as finishing touches are made to Christmas decorations at Dumfries HouseCollections manager Satinder Kaur lights candles in The Pink Dining Room as finishing touches are made to Christmas decorations at Dumfries House
Collections manager Satinder Kaur lights candles in The Pink Dining Room as finishing touches are made to Christmas decorations at Dumfries House | Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Revenue from dining experiences and tours of Dumfries House is given to the foundation’s education and training programmes that benefit more than 15,000 people a year at Dumfries House, across the UK and around the world.

Dumfries House is the headquarters of the foundation, which Charles established to train the next generation of skilled craftspeople – including in fashion and textiles – in heritage techniques essential to many traditional UK industries.

