King Charles' Balmoral Estate to be transformed into 280-seat wedding venue

Happy couples will soon be able to turn their wedding into a right royal affair at the King’s Deeside holiday home

The King’s Balmoral Estate is set to become a wedding venue.

Plans have been lodged to turn one of the buildings into a venue for nuptials and other events.

Balmoral Estate: A building within the Royal holiday home on Deeside is to become a wedding venue | Neil Roger/CC/Flickr

Ceremonies are due to be held at the Queen’s Building, which sits a few hundred metres from the main castle.

The space can take up to 277 guests, with an outdoor patio to take a further 144 people.

The plans are the latest money-making venture from Balmoral Estate, which is serving Sunday lunch throughout November and December for £35 for three courses.

Meanwhile, lucrative tours were launched in June at the castle, where only the ballroom has traditionally been accessed by the public, for £100.

Permission is being sought to convert the venue for “weddings, dinners, meetings and other events”.