King Charles' Balmoral Estate to be transformed into 280-seat wedding venue
The King’s Balmoral Estate is set to become a wedding venue.
Plans have been lodged to turn one of the buildings into a venue for nuptials and other events.
Ceremonies are due to be held at the Queen’s Building, which sits a few hundred metres from the main castle.
The space can take up to 277 guests, with an outdoor patio to take a further 144 people.
The plans are the latest money-making venture from Balmoral Estate, which is serving Sunday lunch throughout November and December for £35 for three courses.
Meanwhile, lucrative tours were launched in June at the castle, where only the ballroom has traditionally been accessed by the public, for £100.
The Queen’s Building is used as as event space for staff with plans lodged with Aberdeenshire Council to turn it into a wedding venue.
Permission is being sought to convert the venue for “weddings, dinners, meetings and other events”.
Alcohol will be served until 12.30am and noise will be kept to a “minimum”, with little disturbance expected.
