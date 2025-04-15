Judy Murray and pandemic fitness hero Joe Wicks to join Scottish festival line up

The stars are the latest to be announced for Fringe by the Sea

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tennis coach Judy Murray, pandemic fitness guru Joe Wicks and comedian Ruby Wax are among the latest stars unveiled to appear at a summer coastal festival.

Band Ezra Collective will also be performing their only Scottish show this year when they play at the 17th edition of Fringe by the Sea in North Berwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fi Glover and Jane Garvey’s Times Radio Show, Off Air with Fi and Jane’ featuring former Strictly contestant and mother of tennis star Andy Murray, Ms Murray, will be recorded from under the Big Top.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Creek actor and team captain on QI, Alan Davies, will also appear at the festival in August, as will dog trainer, podcaster, and author - and star of the television series Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly - Graeme Hall, also known as The Dogfather.

The latest line up comes after festival organisers revealed last month that Bob Geldof’s band the Boomtown Rats and an already sold-out show by Rory Stewart will also be headlining the festival, which runs from 1 to 10 August.

Meanwhile, Scotland’s most successful Olympian Sir Chris Hoy will be in conversation about his career as well as the devastating diagnosis of terminal prostate cancer in September 2023 and Hot Dub Time Machine will close the event in the big top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Wicks is among stars unveiled for seaside festival. | Fringe by the Sea

Festival director Rory Steel said: “I have no hesitation in saying that securing the Ezra Collective for their only Scottish show this year is an absolute coup for Fringe By The Sea. Their sound is sensational, and we can't wait to give them all a huge East Lothian welcome. Both Alan Davies and Ruby Wax are brilliant live performers as is Eddi Reader, who was utterly spellbinding when she last appeared here in 2021.”

He added: “Joe Wicks was responsible for keeping many, including my family, healthy during lock-down and I know that trainers will at the ready for his appearance. Nearly every dog has at least one bad habit so I imagine there will be many owners wanting suggestions from The Dogfather when he hits town. We really are gearing up for taking Fringe By The Sea to another level.”

The RSNO returns to North Berwick on the final night of Fringe By The Sea with a concert of James Bond music and songs.

Last year, Mr Steel hit out at the “dire” levels of red tape faced by event organisers trying to secure vital backing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Economic Impact Report conducted by MKA Economics for Fringe by the Sea 2024, the festival’s visitor spending has contributed an additional £9.9 million to the local economy. This marks a 36 per cent over the 2023 figure, highlighting the growing economic significance of the event.

Fringe by the Sea 2025 will run in North Berwick from August 1 to 10.