John Swinney criticised for 'negative' view on lynx reintroduction as poll shows public support

The First Minister has sided with farmers over their opposition to attempts to secure legal permission to reintroduce lynx to Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First Minister John Swinney has been urged to go beyond his “narrow and negative perspective” on the legal reintroduction of lynx to Scotland as a poll indicates growing public support for the move.

A European Lynx in birch wood in Norway during winter. Taken in controlled conditions in March 2009 | Mark Hamblin/scotlandbigpicture.com

Earlier this month, Mr Swinney told delegates at the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) Scotland conference in Edinburgh earlier this month that he had “no intention” of introducing the lynx to the Scottish countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He described a recent illegal release of four of the wildcats in the Cairngorms as “reckless” and said he would not be reintroducing lynx, or indeed any other large carnivorous species, to Scotland.

However, a Survation poll for the Lynx to Scotland partnership, which is made up of three key rewilding organisations, published today shows support for the reintroduction of the wild cats, which pose no threat to humans, has increased to 61 per cent. This is a rise of nine points since the last such research was carried out in 2020.

Just 13 per cent of respondents were opposed – a drop of six points - according to the poll, which was carried out after the illegal lynx release last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an open letter to Mr Swinney, Lynx to Scotland said: “With regard to your statements about lynx and other native species at the recent NFU Scotland conference, we are writing to urge you to go beyond supporting a narrow, negative perspective on species reintroductions, and to acknowledge their wider benefits for nature restoration, climate resilience and economic prosperity.”

The wild cats were once native to Britain, but were driven to extinction 500 to 1,000 years ago through habitat loss and hunting.

Supporters of lynx reintroduction believe the species would reduce the impact of deer on woodland while helping to restore habitats and natural processes. Bringing back the wild cats could also open up new tourism opportunities, it is claimed.

Farmers are strongly opposed to the introduction given their potential impact on livestock and land management practices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the conference, Mr Swinney said he was aware of “unintended consequences” of some species being introduced, such as the white-tailed sea eagle, which are known to predate sheep and lambs.

Lynx to Scotland said Scotland remained part of a “shrinking group of European countries” that no longer benefited from the presence of large native carnivores.

The open letter to Mr Swinney said there was an “appetite” among stakeholders, including farmers, to discuss the prospect of reintroduction with an “emphasis on collaboration and compromise”.

Stakeholders, including representatives from the farming sector, have met since last year to discuss the concerns about lynx reintroduction and whether they can be overcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The letter said: “While nobody is pretending that co-existence with wildlife comes without a cost, or that lynx will not take sheep, dismissing the return of lynx out of hand fails to recognise their potential role in restoring ecological balance to our woodlands and the wider societal benefits healthy ecosystems provide.

“Other countries, often with more people and fewer resources than our own, manage to co-exist with elephants, lions and tigers. Are we so exceptional in Scotland that we cannot manage to live with a medium-sized cat?”

Andrew Connon, president of NFU Scotland, said the union was “crystal clear” that any proposals to re-introduce predators such as lynx, wolves or bears were “wholly unacceptable” to Scottish farmers and crofters.