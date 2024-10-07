Janey Godley's emotional post over pet dog reunion during end-of-life care

Comedian also encourages people to talk more openly about death

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glaswegian comedian Janey Godley has posted a video of her being reunited with her dog Honey as she continues to receive palliative care following her terminal cancer diagnosis.

Godley, 63, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021 and revealed last month that she is now receiving end-of-life care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a post on Instagram, the comic shared a video of dachshund Honey wrapped in a green blanket next to her, and another of the dog greeting her excitedly. She tells the dog: “I know, I missed you too.”

The comedian also posted a selfie in which she encouraged people to talk more openly about death as she has done with her husband, Sean Storrie.

Janey Godley and her dog Honey | National World

Godley said: “Husband’s coming to see me today - as every day - the sheer love and outpouring of support also talking about death and living in a hospice is a brilliant thing.

“People need to have more dialogue around death and how families are affected at this time - it’s scary I know.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month, Godley revealed on X that she was moving into a hospice. She cancelled her tour planned for this autumn because of her stage four ovarian cancer.

Godley became best known for her comedy voiceovers of the-then first minister Nicola Sturgeon’s speeches during the Covid pandemic.

Born in poverty in Glasgow in 1961, Godley went on to become a regular co-presenter on BBC Radio 4’s Loose Ends, as well as fronting BBC Radio 4 series The C Bomb.

The comedian was photographed at Turnberry golf resort with her infamous “unwelcome” sign for Donald Trump in 2016.