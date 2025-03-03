Jack Vettriano - whose 1992 painting The Singing Butler became Britain’s best-selling image - has died

Scottish painter Jack Vettriano has been found dead at his apartment in Nice, in the south of France, his publicist said.

Jack Vettriano at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery in Glasgow | Andrew Milligan/PA

Vettriano, who was born Jack Hoggan on November 17, 1951, in Methil, Fife, was found on Saturday, the publicist said.

It is understood there are no suspicious circumstances around the 73-year-old’s death.

Vettriano left school at 15 to become a mining engineer, but took up painting after a girlfriend gave him a box of watercolours for his 21st birthday.

The self-taught artist drew inspiration from works at Kirkcaldy Galleries, studying paintings from artists such as Samuel Peploe and William McTaggart so intently that he feared arousing the suspicions of gallery staff.

His breakthrough came in 1998 when he submitted two paintings to the Royal Scottish Academy’s annual show and both sold on the first day, inspiring him to become a full-time artist.

His works garnered international acclaim, leading to exhibitions in cities such as Edinburgh, London, Hong Kong, Johannesburg and New York.

Vettriano’s 1992 painting The Singing Butler became his most famed work and one of Britain’s best-selling images. The artwork depicts an elegant couple dancing on a storm-swept beach accompanied by their butler and maid.

Among those to have acquired Vettriano paintings are Jack Nicholson, Sir Alex Ferguson, Sir Tim Rice and Robbie Coltrane.

Artist Jack Vettriano in the Vettriano suite at Hotel du Vin in Glasgow | PA

His publicist said in a statement: “Jack Vettriano’s passing marks the end of an era for contemporary Scottish art. His evocative and timeless works will continue to captivate and inspire future generations.”

A statement posted on Vettriano’s Facebook page said: “He was not only an extraordinary artist, but also a deeply private and humble man who was endlessly grateful for the support and admiration of those who loved his work.

“His paintings - capturing moments of intrigue, romance, and nostalgia - touched the hearts of so many around the world, and his legacy will live on through them.

“At this time, we ask for privacy as his loved ones come to terms with this loss. Thank you for all the kind messages and tributes already shared - your support means so much.”

Jack Vettriano: From Fife mines to worldwide fame

It was on Jack Vettriano’s 21st birthday that apprentice mining engineer’s life changed forever.

His then girlfriend gifted him a set of watercolours which would lead the Fife native to exhibitions across the world.

Having left school at 15, Vettriano – born Jack Hoggan on November 17 1951 – went on to become one of the most popular artists of his time, and one of Scotland’s most notable.

The self-taught artist spent his spare time mastering the craft which would make him a household name, drawing inspiration from the displays at the Kirkcaldy Museum and Art Gallery.

But it was not until 1988 when he made his breakthrough, submitting two pieces to the Royal Scottish Academy’s annual exhibition, with both selling on the first day.

By 1992 his first solo exhibition went on display at the Edinburgh Gallery and in the same year he produced his most vaunted piece, The Singing Butler, which proposes a couple dancing on a windswept and rainy beach as their butler and maid hold umbrellas nearby. In a 2017 poll, the painting was voted the third most popular in the UK.

He would go on to hold exhibitions across the world, including in London, Hong Kong and New York, with a 2013 retrospective held at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery in Glasgow.

Over five months, more than 135,000 people would attend the exhibition – the most successful in the gallery’s history.

He was also among the artistic luminaries to produce portraits of comedian Sir Billy Connolly to be displayed around his native Glasgow, with Vettriano’s Dr Connolly, I Presume? being recreated as a mural overlooking a pub beer garden in the city just yards from the River Clyde.

Despite undeniable commercial and mainstream success, Vettriano never enjoyed a good relationship with art critics, with some describing his work as “brainless” and “dim erotica”.

But in an interview with the Radio Times, the Fife-born artist hit back, saying: “They don’t like an artist who is as popular as me because it takes away part of their authority. If they want to ignore me, let them.

“I have what I want and that is the support of the public and that means far more to me than the approval of a bunch of well-educated art buffs.”

He also urged an unnamed curator who rejected The Singing Butler from the Royal Academy’s summer exhibition to “go and live in a cave somewhere”.