£10m free iPad scheme ‘paused' in Scotland to fund council pay deals

Finance Secretary Shona Robison has said in a letter the move to suspend the free iPads scheme will save £10m

A scheme providing free iPads and laptops to people in Scotland who are “digitally excluded” is to be suspended to help cover the cost of council pay deals, it has been reported.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison said in a letter that £10 million would be saved by pausing funding for Connecting Scotland’s digital devices programme in 2024/25, BBC Scotland News reported.

The scheme was arranged during the Covid pandemic to help more people get online and more than 60,000 devices have been distributed to households since it started.

Other funding being suspended in 2024/25 includes cash for flood risk management and nature restoration, the BBC reported.

Earlier this month the Scottish Government announced £77.5 million in funding to cover a proposed 4.3% pay rise for council workers.

The Unite and GMB trade unions have recommended members accept the offer from council body Cosla but Unison has recommended members reject it, arguing the proposed rise is not enough.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government is taking on significant additional financial pressure to fund this pay rise and the Cabinet Secretary for Finance has been clear that painful choices have had to be made. These decisions will be set out fully in due course.

“Ministers are committed to prioritising the reinstatement of funding in next year’s budget and remain focused on delivering on the priorities set out by the First Minister across all portfolios.

“We know the vital role local government employees play in delivering local services which are valued by the public. This pay offer demonstrates just how much we value these workers too.