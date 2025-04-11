Inside the stunning £4m Scottish mansion with mountain views won by grandmother in prize draw

A grandmother has won a £4 million mansion in Perthshire and will celebrate - by watching Braveheart.

Patricia Moule, 81, has scooped the Omaze Million Pound House Draw - a four-bedroom property on the shores of Loch Rannoch, west of Pitlochry.

The widow, from Southampton, once shed five stone so she could give her husband of over 55 years, David, one of her kidneys for a life-saving operation. The operation was a success, but her husband later died from prostate cancer in 2019.

Mrs Moule said her late husband would be "smiling down on the family" after she scooped the house along with £250,000 in cash - for just £25.

Her house has views of the the Black Woods of Rannoch and the Southern Rannoch mountains - and has its very own all-weather tennis court.

The house comes mortgage-free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered. Mrs Moule can decide to either live in the house, rent it out for a supplementary income, or sell it whenever she wishes to become a multi-millionaire.

Omaze estimates that if she decides to keep the property, the £250,000 she has also received in cash would enable her to run the house for more than five years. The property also comes with £160,000 worth of furnishings.

Mrs Moule, who bought her £4m winning entry for just £25 as part of her Omaze subscription, has a daughter Sarah, 57, and granddaughter Louisa, 18.

The former personal manager said her late husband would ''absolutely love this place and would know what a difference winning it will make".

"It was just another Friday night really, I was just getting ready to settle down with a cup of coffee and watch a bit of tele,” she said.

''Then all of a sudden, I get a call and the Omaze team turns up to tell me I've won a £4m house in the Scottish Highlands, I was absolutely overwhelmed.

"I made myself a nice gin and tonic to celebrate, but a stiff scotch would've probably been more appropriate.

"Things like this just don't happen to people like me. I never win anything. The best thing I've ever won before this was a doll when I was nine years old. This definitely tops that and was worth waiting 70 years for.

"It's breath-taking up here, it's like something from a film. Come to think of it, I must watch Braveheart now I own a home in Scotland.

"The house is enormous, it might take me a week to look around the place.”

The house sits within the Loch Rannoch and Glen Lyon National Scenic Area, and is situated close to Schiehallion - one of Scotland's most famous mountains.

Originally from East London, Mrs Moule had lived in her existing three-bedroom house in Southampton for 17 years.

"I've been to Scotland before, as my late husband David was a golf fanatic, so we came up to play here. 'I know he'll be smiling down on us now. He'd have absolutely loved this place and everything that it will do for us.

"I gave him a kidney back in 2012, it meant I got to spend seven more years with my best friend. I wish he was still here to share this with me, but I know he'd be beyond happy for all of us.”

As well as making Mrs Moule a multi-millionaire, the Omaze Million Pound House Draw raised £3.9m for Alzheimer's Research UK.

The money raised will fund the Alzheimer's Research UK Drug Discovery team. This will help speed up the development of desperately needed dementia treatments and bring the world closer to a cure.

The lounge, living and dining rooms in the 8,870sqft house all benefit from dual aspect views. The spacious lounge also features a vaulted ceiling and oak bookcases.

The dining room has another vaulted ceiling, whilst the bespoke kitchen is fitted out with Bulthaup cabinets, oak floorboards and large windows offering fantastic views.

The kitchen includes a large island, with all worktops finished in Caithness Stone and brushed stainless steel.

There are four double bedrooms. Three are located on the ground floor-two to the east side of the house and one to the west, complete with en-suite.

Upstairs lies the main bedroom, boasting its own dressing room and three-piece en-suite with twin sinks. All bedrooms have tongue and groove painted panelling, fitted with oak-lined cupboards.

A summer house looks out over the loch and features two stained-glass windows which were salvaged from St Paul's Newington Church, Edinburgh. The summer house was built in the vernacular style by Sir James Menter for his beloved wife.

There is also a manicured formal garden and a private stone jetty.

1 . The home winner Patricia Moule, the 81-year-old Omaze Winner, outside her new £4 million home in Scotland. | Omaze/SWNS Photo Sales

2 . The outdoor dining area The outdoor garden area at night. Home winner and widow Patricia, from Southampton, once shed five stone so she could give her husband of over 55 years, David, one of her kidneys for a life-saving operation. | Omaze/SWNS Photo Sales

3 . The living room The living room with large-screen TV inside the Omaze Million Pound House Draw property on the shores of Loch Rannoch in Perthshire | Omaze/SWNS Photo Sales

4 . Brian Cox Brian Cox, Alzheimer's Research UK supporter, is backing the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw in Scotland | Mark Field Photography/Omaze Photo Sales