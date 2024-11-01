Infections linked to mould force cancer patients to move to another ward

Health officials investigate source as oncology ward patients are transferred

Patients in a cancer ward are to be moved after cases of an infection linked to mould were found.

NHS Ayrshire & Arran said it had identified a “very small number” of patients with Aspergillosis within a ward at University Hospital Crosshouse near Kilmarnock earlier this year.

Aspergillosis is usually caused by inhaling tiny pieces of Aspergillus mould.

The health board said the source is under investigation and patients in the affected oncology ward will be transferred.

University Hospital Crosshouse, near Kilmarnock | PA

Jennifer Wilson, nurse director at NHS Ayrshire and Arran, said: “We notified Antimicrobial Resistance and Healthcare Associated Infection Scotland of the incident in line with the national reporting requirements and are working closely with them.

“While we have taken measures to address the issue, in order to complete essential maintenance to the ward infrastructure, we are currently exploring alternative ward accommodation to allow these works to take place.”

It said it will not release any further information at this time to respect and maintain patient confidentiality.

In a separate incident, the health board said a “very small number” of patients had been found to have the Stenotrophomonas Maltophilia infection, a bacteria that can be found in moist environments.

It said the issue has been thoroughly investigated and is now closed.

The incidents come as the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry investigates the construction of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) campus in Glasgow, which includes the Royal Hospital for Children.

It was set up after a number of patient deaths including that of 10-year-old cancer patient Milly Main.

The inquiry has heard evidence that a number of cancer patients who died at the QEUH had tested positive for aspergillus.

On Wednesday, a paediatric oncologist told the inquiry he felt staff from a health board tried to "turn the screw" on him to change a report on infections caught by children in one of their hospitals.

Professor Mike Stevens said NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) staff suggested he came to the "wrong conclusion" about infections arising at the QEUH campus.

He led a case review which investigated 118 episodes of bacterial infection in 85 children who received treatment for blood disease, cancer or related conditions at the Royal Hospital for Children.

His review identified significant failings in infection prevention and control, governance and risk management, and found a third of infections were "most likely" linked to its environment.

He told the inquiry he remembered attending a meeting with several representatives of NHSGGC where he encountered "quite a lot of push-back" on some of his draft report's findings.

The inquiry heard chief executive Jane Grant, medical directorJennifer Armstrong and deputy medical director Scott Davidson were among those from the board who were present.

"It was a slightly tense meeting," Prof Stevens said. "I had prepared a little statement about what we had been tasked to do.

"It was a couple of minutes, it wasn't a long speech. Then most of the team where given the opportunity to say something.

"Jennifer Armstrong was, I think, pretty forceful with us about reaching the wrong conclusion. That is shorthand for saying she was quite challenging to what we had produced.

"There was a comment about the death of patient - they didn't feel we had adequately assessed the situation.

"They gave an alternative scenario, even though their own death certificate included reference to the infection.

"There was quite a lot of push-back about the criticism we had given about infection control management."