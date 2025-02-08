In pictures: See the best moments from the Furries convention taking place in Scotland this weekend

Characters have arrived for Scotland’s only convention for furries in Glasgow.

The event, at Glasgow's Crowne Plaza Hotel, sees people interested in anthropomorphic animal characters come together.

The organisers of Scotiacon say over a thousand fans are expected to head to the three day event which began yesterday.

Many of those attending dressed as wolves, cats, dogs as well as mythical creatures like dragons.

The Anthropomorphic animal characters on show are created by furry fans themselves, and are known as 'fursonas'.

The team behind the event, which also regularly raises money for animal charities, posted: "Once again, we'll return to the Crowne Plaza in Glasgow and we look forward to inviting everyone back to enjoy our biggest celebration of furries and furry culture yet."

There will be a fundraising appeal for the animal charity Saving Wildcats, a European partnership project dedicated to Scottish wildcat conservation.

The event will feature an event first, a dance battle, as well as Fursuit Lounges, for people to mingle, a “barkade”, a casino, tarot night, and events for the different species to meet, as well as speed dating and workshops for learning to write “Furry Erotica” and other fiction.

