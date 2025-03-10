Demolition work is under way at the Glen Coe cottage that was once owned by Jimmy Savile.

Savile, who was uncovered as one Britain’s most prolific sex offenders after his death in 2011, owned Allt-na-Reigh cottage from 1998.

An outbuilding at the property caught fire last month, leading to the closure of the A82.

Highland Council has previously given permission for the site to be demolished and replaced with a new home.

The site lay abandoned for years and has been vandalised repeatedly since Savile’s death and his exposure as a prolific sex offender.

The proposed redevelopment includes honouring another of the cottage's former owners - the celebrated Scottish climber and inventor Dr Hamish MacInnes .

Dr MacInnes, who died in 2020, invented ice axes and also a stretcher that is used by mountain rescue teams all over the world.

The outbuildings where the climber worked on his creations are to be redeveloped as an ancillary dwelling and named Hamish House.

The property has a long history and over the years it served as a house on a croft and as a road workers' cottage.

1 . Demolition begins at ruined Jimmy Savile cottage in Glencoe Lisa Ferguson / National World Photo Sales

2 . Savile owned Allt-na-Reigh cottage in Glen Coe from 1998 until 2011. Lisa Ferguson / National World Photo Sales

3 . The cottage on the A82 has been vandalised and covered in Graffiti since details of his abuse emerged Lisa Ferguson / National World Photo Sales

4 . There are plans for a new four bedroom house on the land Lisa Ferguson / National World Photo Sales