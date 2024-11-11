'I just get on with it': The 80-year-old Scottish grandmother still running a kitchen after 50 years

The grandmother, who is now 80, has been running the restaurant since 1974

A hard-working grandmother has worked in her restaurant kitchen for 50 years - and says she has no plans to slow down, even at the age of 80.

Guiliana Pierotti is a veteran of the restaurant scene in Glasgow, having worked in various kitchens since moving over from Tuscany in 1965.

Guiliana Pierotti recently turned 80 and has no plans to retire from her restaurant kitchen. Picture: Colin Mearns/SWNS | Colin Mearns/SWNS

She and her husband Antonio opened Piccolo Mondo in Renfrew in 1974, launching a second branch in Glasgow in 2006.

Despite recently blowing out the candles on her 80th birthday cake, Mrs Pierotti is still in the kitchen five days a week and has no intention of stopping anytime soon.

"I'm 80 now, but I don't really think about it," she said. "I just get on with it. I'm here every morning at half past six making bread, desserts.

"During the week, my son Lio says I have to go home at three o' clock. But Friday and Saturday, I'm working all day. I've been working in kitchens for over 50 years now, so you could say I'm used to it."

Though Mrs Pierotti has taught many chefs over the decades, she has no formal training herself. Instead, she learned everything from her mother.

"All the staff we've had, I teach them the dishes, show the chefs how to cook them," she said.

"But I've never been to a cooking school or anything like that, I just learnt from my mum. She was a great cook. That's how I got my love of food."

While Mrs Pierotti clearly has a passion for cooking, that enthusiasm does not necessarily extend to other people's cooking.

"When it comes to food that other people have made, I'm very fussy," she said.

"Sometimes we'll go to other restaurants. I'll eat it, but it doesn't have any flavour. It's not up to my standard. I can do it better."

This year has been an especially momentous one for the Piccolo Mondo family, marking not only Mrs Pierotti's 80th birthday and the restaurant's 50th, but also 60 years of matrimony for the culinary couple.

Mr Pierotti, who runs the front of house while his wife rules the kitchen, shared his thoughts on what has made theirs such an enduring partnership.

"We've been a great team, because we're apart from each other," he joked. "I work in the dining room and she's in the kitchen. So we don't clash. The trouble comes after, once we meet at home."

The dynamic duo have one son, Lio, who's been involved in the family business since the age of 13. He says Mrs Pierotti is "the most hard-working person I've ever known".

"She's still got a lot of energy," he said. "She's as focused and motivated as the first day that she stepped foot in here.

"She's so dedicated - to the point where sometimes I just think 'take a break!' But she's never once given up, she's always kept going.

"Amongst the younger generations, I don't see people like my mum and dad. You just don't see the same dedication out there now."

Lio says his mother still holds herself and her kitchen to the highest standards.

"She takes immense pride in her food," he said. "On the very rare occasion that someone doesn't like something, she takes it personally.

"If it's a valid complaint, she'll make sure it never happens again. If she thinks it's not a valid complaint, you might hear a few Italian swear words coming out."

Though Mrs Pierotti is now in her ninth decade, she is showing no signs of slowing down.