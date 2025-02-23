Hunt for new director of Edinburgh University dance show as founder steps down after 40 years

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When June Underwood had the idea to launch a performance showcasing the work of the growing number of dance clubs at the University of Edinburgh, she had no idea she would still be directing the show 41 years later.

Now, Ms Underwood, who has worked at the university’s sport and exercise department since her own university graduation in 1982, is stepping down from the role after heading an impressive 40 performances.

June Underwood is stepping down after 40 years running the dance show at the University of Edinburgh. | June Underwood

The show, which now involves more than 200 students and includes 25 different performances, began as a small-scale event with just 30 dancers, including Ms Underwood herself. It has taken place every year since 1984 - with the exception of one year in 1997, when Ms Underwood gave birth to her first child, who now helps her mother stage manage the productions.

When she was pregnant for the second time, two years later, Ms Underwood arranged the date of the show around her maternity leave.

June Underwood performed in the early versions of the show. | June Underwood

“I directed the show at 38 weeks pregnant,” she says. “I just brought it forward a couple of weeks. It was lucky he didn’t appear early.”

Ms Underwood said: “I love dance classes and teaching, but I think there's something about working towards something. A performance really creates a completely different vibe between people, a real camaraderie and a real connection. Creating something out of nothing has always been an absolute joy.”

The show even continued during the Covid pandemic. Ms Underwood challenged dance clubs to come up with their own remote performances, choreographed to be performed with everybody isolating alone over Zoom. It has always included a wide variety of dance forms, with the trends changing over the years.

“This year, we’ve got some Bollywood, we’ve got capoeira, from Brazil and Chinese dance and Bulgarian,” says Ms Underwood. This year’s performance also includes cheerleading, which has become a popular form of athletic dance in recent years.

Ms Underwood adds: “We went through a phase where we had a lot of great breakdancing in the 1980s and 1990s.”

Once this year’s show is completed next month, Ms Underwood plans to start recruiting the new creative director. With no immediate plans to retire, she wants to get the new director in place while she is still working at the centre.

“I thought, after 40 years, it would be good to hand over to somebody else and mentor them for the next few years,” she said.

“It will be an emotional moment when the curtain closes on the last performance this year. I haven’t got anyone to take it over yet. I’m going to wait until this year’s show is over and then start having discussions with various people I hope might take it forward.”

She adds: “​A dance teacher from down south recently said to me that she thought it was incredible that I'd managed to do this for all these years, but it's just been such a joy to do.