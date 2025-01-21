Hugely popular Scottish restaurant that hundreds once queued for closes suddenly
A hugely popular restaurant in Edinburgh has closed suddenly after its franchisee went into administration.
Asian-inspired outlet Itsu, located at St James Quarter, is one of several eateries in the chain to close abruptly.
It comes after Itsu’s franchise holder Heart With Smart (HWS) was sold following a pre-pack administration. HWS was sold to Pizza Hut’s main brand partner in Denmark and Sweden last week, according to Sky News.
A sign in the Edinburgh restaurant’s door apologises for its sudden closure, but says it will “hopefully re-open soon”.
Buy our new annual subscription package & enjoy our award-winning journalism plus everything The New York Times has to offer, including The Athletic, Games and more. Subscribe here.
The message reads: “Dear customers, the Itsu here in Edinburgh is closed and will hopefully re-open soon. We are so sorry for the inconvenience.
“Of the many beautiful Itsu restaurants across the United Kingdom, three were franchised to HWS Ltd, (HeartWithSmart), including this busy one.
“The lease and ownership rights have unfortunately got caught up in their administration process. This restaurant has had to close whilst things are sorted out.
“We hope to re-open soon, and we will keep you updated on Itsu.com.”
When Itsu first opened at St James Quarter in March 2022, hundreds of people were seen queuing round the block for the special launch event.
The operators of the restaurant have been approached for comment.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.