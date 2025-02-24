Homes evacuated after van containing fireworks set on fire in Scottish town

Police believe the van was ‘wilfully’ set on fire

Homes were evacuated after a van containing fireworks was deliberately set on fire in the early hours of the morning.

The blaze set off the fireworks which exploded, sending rockets shooting into the night sky above Braes Avenue in Clydebank at around 1am on Sunday.

Police said a number of nearby buildings were evacuated and roads closed as a precaution while the fire was extinguished.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Police are treating the fire as “wilful” and are appealing for information about the incident in the West Dunbartonshire town.

They are keen to trace a man who was seen heading in the direction of the canal path around the time, who is described as white, in his 30s, of slim build and with a shaved head.

He was wearing a dark-coloured hooded jacket and dark-coloured trousers.

Yvonne O’Neill, secretary of the Clydebank East Community Council condemned the incident as “disgusting behaviour”.

Writing on social media she said: “Absolutely no regard for the kids living in these houses.

“I’ve never witnessed anything like it, kids screaming in sheer terror absolutely awful. Thankfully everyone is safe.”

Footage posted on social media shows the van on fire and loud bangs can be heard as fireworks shoot out from it in all directions.

Detective Constable Andrew Baldacci, of Clydebank CID, said: “I’m appealing for anyone who has information about this man, or the man himself, to come forward.

“I’d also ask anyone who saw what happened or has any information about the incident, and has not already spoken to police, to contact us.

“Similarly, if you have private CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the area, please review this and bring anything of significance to our attention.”