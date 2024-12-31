Hogmanay revellers told to avoid Edinburgh city centre in 'public safety announcement'

Festival organisers stress there will not be a midnight fireworks display from Edinburgh Castle

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Princes Street Gardens Christmas market in Edinburgh after all outdoor events including the street party and fireworks display planned for the city's Hogmanay party were cancelled due to bad weather | PA

Hogmanay revellers have been advised to avoid Edinburgh city centre unless they are going to an indoor event or venue.

Organisers made a “public safety announcement” urging people to steer clear six hours before around 55,000 partygoers had been due to celebrate the arrival of 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hogmanay revellers were urged to avoid the city centre unless they were going to a venue or event after the main outdoor events were called off due to bad weather. | Supplied

The Hogmanay festival, which is produced by Unique Events and Assembly on behalf of the city council, stressed that there will not be a midnight fireworks display from Edinburgh Castle.

The safety message warned people to “dress for the weather” if they were planning to head to the city centre, and told them to expect a “wet and windy night”.

Some revellers braved the wind and rain in Edinburgh city centre on Hogmanay. | Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

Organisers also alerted revellers that temporary road closures, which were due to affect much of the city centre, have not been put in place.

Buses and trams were due to run along Princes Street into the New Year following the cancellation of the fireworks, the 45,000-capacity street party and a concert in Princes Street Gardens, which was expected to attract a 10,000-strong crowd.

People on a near-deserted Princes Street in Edinburgh after all outdoor Hogmanay events including the street party and fireworks display were cancelled due to bad weather. Picture: Andy Buchanan/PA Wire | PA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers pulled the plug on outdoor events which were due to be held over the course of three days after the city was hit by prolonged heavy winds and the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning affecting Edinburgh.

The main all-ticket events on Hogmanay were called off more than 24 hours in advance after plans to put temporary stages and safety infrastructure in place were hampered by “extreme weather and forecast conditions”.

People on a near-deserted Princes Street in Edinburgh after all outdoor Hogmanay events including the street party and fireworks display were cancelled due to bad weather. Picture: Andy Buchanan/PA Wire | PA

However official indoor events, including ceilidh dances at the Assembly Rooms and a special event at the Assembly Hall, with Australian DJ Hot Dub Time Machine, who was due to appear at the street party, were not cancelled.

In the wake of the cancellation announcement, the Hogmanay festival also shared details on social media of alternative events and activities, including parties at the Mash House and Cabaret Voltaire venues, as well as the Christmas market in Princes Street Gardens and the ice rink on George Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friends from Germany who flew to Scotland for Hogmanay outside Edinburgh Castle after the city's official street party was cancelled due to bad weather. | Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

However the public safety announcement, which was posted on the festival’s social media channels, warned people heading into the city centre to “plan ahead”.

The festival announcement said: “It will be a wet and windy night so dress for the weather.

A near deserted Royal Mile in Edinburgh on Hogmanay after all outdoor events including the street party and fireworks display planned were cancelled due to bad weather. Picture: Andy Buchanan/PA Wire | PA

“Many pubs and clubs require tickets for entry, so check in advance for availability and ticket requirements.

“Plan your travel in advance and remember to stay safe and look after each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friends from Ibiza and Menorca travelled to Edinburgh to bring in the new year. | Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

“We want to reiterate, there will be no midnight fireworks from Edinburgh Castle.

“People are advised not to visit the city centre unless they are attending an event or venue.

Friends from France who flew to Scotland for Hogmanay celebrations ventured to the Grassmarket after the official street party was cancelled due to bad weather. | Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

“The temporary road closures that were planned for tonight have not been implemented. Free trams will still be running as planned.”

A separate message posted by the city council stated: “As we prepare to ring in the New Year, please be aware that unfortunately due to ongoing weather conditions, there will be no outdoor Hogmanay events taking place tonight, which includes the fireworks from Edinburgh Castle.