Helicopters brought in to tackle large Scottish wildfire

Firefighters had issued a warning over the risk of wildfires this weekend

Helicopters are being used to tackle a large wildfire in Galloway, the fire service has said.

Emergency services were first alerted at 11.50pm on Friday to a blaze in the Glen Trool area.

Two appliances from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) are in attendance, while helicopters have also been deployed.

Police Scotland have urged the public to stay away from the area, saying the blaze was also impacting the Merrick Hill, Ben Yellary and Loch Dee areas.

It comes as the fire service issued a warning of extreme risk of wildfires this week due to dry weather and sunshine.

A similar wildfire had been reported in the area on Thursday and covered some 1.5 miles.

Group Commander Garry Douglas, an SFRS tactical adviser, previously said: “During any period of heightened risk, fires can ignite easily, spread very quickly, and burn with high intensity.

“At this time of year in early spring, we typically have a large volume of dead, bone-dry vegetation across large areas of countryside. This essentially acts as a fuel for fire.

“There are currently vast areas that are tinder dry and vulnerable, which provides all the ingredients for fire to take hold and spread.

“Human behaviour is the cause of most wildfires in Scotland, so it is imperative we all act responsibly while enjoying the outdoors, especially over the coming days of predicted sunshine.