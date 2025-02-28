More than 70 per cent of acts at this year’s HebCelt festival are female or led by women

Scots pop legends Lulu and Eddie Reader will headline this year’s HebCelt festival, joining a cast of performers made up of more than 70 per cent female acts.

Best known for hits including Relight My Fire with Take That, Eurovision-winning Boom Bang-A-Bang, James Bond theme The Man With The Golden Gun, and her iconic debut hit Shout, Lulu will take the main stage at the Outer Hebrides festival in July.

The Scots legend, who performed at Glastonbury last year, has already announced this will be her final year of touring after six decades in the music industry.

A record 70 per cent of acts performing at HebCelt this year are female led or have female members. The line-up affirms the festival’s long-standing pledge to Keychange, the international campaign to address gender inequality in the music industry. HebCelt Festival has ensured it has had at least a 50:50 gender balance every year since 2014.

HebCelt’s artist programmer and director Michelle Shields said: “This year’s festival truly celebrates music across generations, from trailblazers like Lulu and Eddi Reader to the next generation of stars including NATI., Josie Duncan and Lauren Collier.

“There’s truly something for everyone at HebCelt, including cult Gaelic star Donnie Dòtaman who lit up so many childhoods, and the talented young musicians from Fèis who once again are opening the Island Stage on Saturday afternoon.”

Ms Shields added: “This year’s festival also has the strongest line-up of female performers any of us can remember, from our headliners Lulu, Nina and Eddi to the likes of Madison Violet, who have just announced this will be one of their last shows, plus new and exciting talent such as Laura Silverstone, Iona Mairead, Ciorstaidh Beaton and Isla Scott.

“We simply can’t wait to welcome music lovers of all tastes to what promises to be one of the most eclectic, vibrant and memorable festivals yet.”

Celtic rock band Skerryvore will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a performance at the festival. Accordionist and founding member of Skerryvore, Daniel Gillespie, recalled the band’s first performances in Stornaway.

He said: “This is a special year for the band as we celebrate 20 years of Skerryvore.

“To headline the Saturday night at HebCelt means the world to us as we remember playing McNeill’s Bar all those years ago and dreaming of playing the main stage of the festival. We can’t wait to see everyone on the island in July and have a very special show planned to celebrate 20 years.”

Stornaway-based HebCelt, which launched in 1996, says it is on course to have helped generate more than £40 million for the local economy by the time it marks its 30th anniversary edition in 2027.

Festival organisers welcomed a three-year funding package from Creative Scotland earlier this month, which they said had secured the future of the event.