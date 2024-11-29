Hearse carrying coffin of Janey Godley showered with roses along Royal Mile

Comedian’s coffin driven through city her daughter previously described as her “beloved festival home”

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Janey Godley’s hearse was showered with roses as hundreds of fans gathered to watch it travel along Edinburgh’s Royal Mile.

The Scottish comedian’s coffin was driven down the famous street in Edinburgh, a city her daughter Ashley Storrie previously described as her “beloved festival home”, on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Godley died on November 2 aged 63 after receiving palliative treatment for terminal cancer.

The Royal Mile was packed with hundreds of fans on either side of the road, among them Storrie and other friends and relatives of Godley.

People line the streets as Scottish comedian Janey Godley's hearse travels through Edinburgh on its way to her funeral service, which will be held at St Mary's Cathedral in Glasgow on Saturday | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The hearse paused outside St Giles’ Cathedral, where a minute’s silence was held and the all-female 100-piece Sound House Choir sang a number of songs in tribute to the star.

To applause from the crowd, the choir sang Movin’ On Up by Primal Scream and One Day Like This by Elbow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans held banners and flags emblazoned with phrases Godley was known for.

The hearse was accompanied by Godley’s close friend Shirley Doig.

After the songs and minute’s silence, supporters threw roses on to the roof of the hearse before it turned left on to Cockburn Street and on to Market Street ahead of her journey back to her home town of Glasgow.

Later on Friday, Godley will rest at St Mary’s Cathedral in Glasgow’s west end, where her funeral will take place on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Storrie described the journey as her mother’s “final tour, in the two cities she loved with all her heart”.

People line the streets as Scottish comedian Janey Godley's hearse travels through Edinburgh | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Godley, who found viral fame with her dubbed parodies of then Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus news briefings during the pandemic, revealed she had ovarian cancer in November 2021.

Her funeral on Saturday will be live-streamed on YouTube and those attending the service have been asked to wear bright colours if they wish, rather than traditional attire.

A private service at a crematorium will follow the funeral.

Godley was given the all-clear in 2022 but later that year she announced another scan had shown signs of the disease in her abdomen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People line the streets as Scottish comedian Janey Godley's hearse travels through Edinburgh | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

However, she said she would continue touring with her Not Dead Yet gigs.

In 2023 she won the inaugural Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

In September this year, she cancelled her autumn tour after her stage four ovarian cancer, which had been kept at bay through NHS treatment over the last few years, returned with what she said were added complications.