Portuguese police have discovered a body in the search for missing man Greg Monks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A body has been found in Portugal in the search for a missing Scottish man.

Greg Monks, 38, from Cambuslang, had last been seen in Albufeira during the early hours of Wednesday last week after travelling abroad for a stag party with friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greg Monks, who worked for a Doncaster firm, went missing in Portugal last week.

Policia Judiciaria - the national force in Portugal - have now confirmed the body of a man was found in the Cerro de Aguia area on Wednesday morning.

A Portuguese police statement confirmed the body had been found on a vacant lot.

"After the competent judicial inspection has been carried out, the body will be removed to the area's legal medicine office for an autopsy to be performed,” the statement said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Monks's disappearance had first been reported to the Guarda Nacional Republicana (GNR) on May 28.

Sisters, Jillian and Carlyn, had previously opened up on the family’s distress at Mr Monks’s disappearance.

They told Sky News: "He deserves to be found, he deserves to be looked for, we need him home. He's a big part of our family, and it's just unimaginable if he's just lying somewhere and we can't find him."