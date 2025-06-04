Greg Monks: Body found in Portugal by police in search for missing Scottish man after stag party trip
A body has been found in Portugal in the search for a missing Scottish man.
Greg Monks, 38, from Cambuslang, had last been seen in Albufeira during the early hours of Wednesday last week after travelling abroad for a stag party with friends.
Policia Judiciaria - the national force in Portugal - have now confirmed the body of a man was found in the Cerro de Aguia area on Wednesday morning.
A Portuguese police statement confirmed the body had been found on a vacant lot.
"After the competent judicial inspection has been carried out, the body will be removed to the area's legal medicine office for an autopsy to be performed,” the statement said.
Mr Monks's disappearance had first been reported to the Guarda Nacional Republicana (GNR) on May 28.
Sisters, Jillian and Carlyn, had previously opened up on the family’s distress at Mr Monks’s disappearance.
They told Sky News: "He deserves to be found, he deserves to be looked for, we need him home. He's a big part of our family, and it's just unimaginable if he's just lying somewhere and we can't find him."
The disappearance of Mr Monks had been described by his family as “completely out of character”.
