'Great' Scottish film made in 48 hours wins screening at Cannes Film Festival 2025

A Scottish film made in 48 hours about a nun who performs a sham exorcism is to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival after winning an international competition.

Comedy film Here Comes the Nun by Aberdeen-based Dropshack beat hundreds of entries from around the world for the top prize of $5,000 in the 48 Hour Film Festival in Seattle.

A view of atmosphere during the Red Carpet of the closing ceremony at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals. Picture: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images | Getty Images

Their film will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival Short Film Corner in May.

Led by writer and director Jack Willison, Dropshack has participated in the 48 Hour Film Project in Scotland seven times, first in 2015. The crew initially signed up as a challenge to practice filmmaking as students. They now work professionally in the Scottish film industry, but continue to take part in the 48 Hour Film Project.

Mr Willison said: “[I’m] extremely honoured to become a grand champion at Filmapolooza. So many phenomenal films get made at this festival and to be up there with the best is honestly mind blowing.

“We made a film for ourselves, something that we'd be proud of regardless of what came after and feels unique to our team. So for this wee Scottish comedy to be recognised on an international level like this - it's a truly special experience.”

The Dropshack team behind the film. | Dropshack

The 48 Hour Film Project was started in 2001 by Mark Ruppert in Washington DC, as a film competition among friends. Now in its 25th year, the project has grown into the world’s largest film competition, with more than 115 cities around the world filming on all seven continents.

Mr Ruppert said, “‘Here comes the Nun’ impressed our judges and had the audience rolling in the aisles. It was an honour to name it as this year's grand champion. It was a great film on many levels.”

To take part in the competition, teams are given a character, a prop and a line of dialogue to incorporate into their films, which have to be completed in two days. Dropshack won their heat in Aberdeen last year to qualify for the international final.

