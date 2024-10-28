Glasgow shooting was attempted murder, police say

Man ‘stable’ in hospital after ‘firearm discharge’ in shop

A “firearm discharge” at a Glasgow shop that left a man in hospital is being treated by police as attempted murder.

Police are looking for two men in connection with the incident, which occurred at a premises on Drumoyne Road in the Govan area at about 4pm on Friday.

The man, aged 52, was taken to hospital where he is said to be in a “stable” condition.

The two men, who were seen in the area at the time wearing dark clothing and face coverings, left the scene in a dark-coloured Ford Fiesta, and were said to have been driving “erratically”.

Police are looking for two men in connection with the incident in the Govan area of Glasgow | National World

The car was later found burnt-out in a wooded area popular with walkers near Cochno Road, Faifley, Clydebank.

Police are appealing to the public for information about the incident.

Detective Sergeant Laura Roberts said: “I am appealing to anyone who saw a dark-coloured Ford Fiesta driving from the Drumoyne Road area, on to the A739 to the Clyde Tunnel and out to Cochno Road using the A82 Great Western Road and Glasgow Road between 4pm and 5.30pm on Friday.

“We believe the car described was being driven erratically during rush-hour traffic on a Friday. Think back, did you see a car being driven in this manner? If you have any information which may assist our inquiry, please get in touch.”

Police are asking for anyone with CCTV or dashcam from this time to review it and contact them with anything which may be relevant.

Det Sgt Roberts added: “No matter how small it may seem, the information you hold could be key to our investigation.

“We believe this was a targeted incident and there is not thought to be any wider risk to the public.

“As well as inquiries, including door-to-door and CCTV work, extra patrols are also being carried out.