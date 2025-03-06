The Glasgow Comedy Festival will take place later this month

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comedian Ashley Storrie and crime author Chris Brookmyre are to be grilled on their favourite books by former first minister Nicola Sturgeon as part of the 550 show line-up unveiled for the Glasgow International Comedy Festival (GICF).

Ms Sturgeon will be joined by author Val McDermid to interview the pair in a Books and Banter event Ms Storrie said gave her “flashbacks” to her school days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GICF, which brings 19 days of comedy to the city, will also involve Scottish comedy podcast Material, Girl, hosted by Susan Riddell and Amanda Dwyer, welcoming special guests Fern Brady and Alison Spittle to their live show.

Comedian Ashley Storrie will be grilled by Nicola Sturgeon. | Glasgow Comedy Festival

Meanwhile Roast Battle heads to GICF on the final weekend of the festival, when fans will be able to watch comedians go head to head in a battle of verbal onslaughts. The brainchild of Irish comedian Ryan Cullen, the show will be hosted by MC Billy Kirkwood, and will feature acts including Chris Thorburn, Kate Hammer, Amanda Dwyer, Chris Thorburn and Ryan Cullen himself.

Ms Storrie and Mr Brookmyre will join Ms Sturgeon and Ms McDermid at Glasgow’s King’s Theatre on Saturday, March 22.

Ms Storrie said: “Most of the books I read are about elves, werewolves, Victorian women and ice hockey players getting amorous … but not all at the same time. As much as I’m excited to talk to Val and Nicola about this, it is giving me flashbacks to when the headmistress found my fanfiction in third year and I had to have a meeting with her and my mum - so aye … should be fun.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Brookmyre said: "I'm now the second member of my family to be taking part in this year's GICF, though I can't promise I'll be as funny as my son, Jack. Nonetheless, I'm really looking forward to being the meat in this literary sandwich, and talking books in such an esteemed venue as the King's Theatre is a bucket-list-level thrill."

Ms Brady, who will also host her own hit solo show at GICF this year with I Gave You Milk to Drink at the King’s Theatre, said she was “buzzing” to take part in Material, Girl.

GICF will welcome the first ever hometown show for Here Comes the Guillotine, with hosts Frankie Boyle, Susie McCabe and Christopher Macarthur-Boyd, who will welcome a special surprise guest at the SEC Armadillo.

Meanwhile, popular podcast Old Firm Facts will once again return with a series of guests to celebrate all things Scottish football. Podcast host Adam will be joined by Superscoreboard presenter Gordon Duncan, Mogwai frontman Stuart Braithwaite and Scottish football cartoonist Keith of Fitbatweets at Oran Mor on March 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GICF will also host An Afternoon for Janey, a special tribute show for the first ever winner of the Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award Janey Godley - mother of comedian Ms Storrie - with a screening of her hit film and performances from her comedy friends and family including Elaine C Smith and Tom Urie.

Ticket proceeds will be donated to Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre and the Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice.