Giant Scottish Nike store to close with '30 staff facing redundancy' just weeks after Christmas

About 30 staff are facing redundancy with the closure of the Nike store

Sportswear giant Nike is set to close its giant Edinburgh outlet store, with job losses expected.

The Nike Factory Store, at Craigleith Retail Park, will pull down the shutters on January 26, with around 30 workers facing redundancy.

The Nike Factory Store, at Craigleith Retail Park in Edinburgh, will close on January 26, 2025.

The shop, which sells a discounted range of Nike athletic footwear, apparel and accessories, is closing after the firm failed to agree a new lease with the landlords.

Documents seen by the Evening News showed employees were given less than one months' notice of the closure.

A source said: “The decision was made before Christmas, but staff were only informed on 03/01/2025 and given less than a months' notice of the closure. The emergency meeting was only called the day before, again giving staff one day notice of a meeting.

“Consultation meetings are being carried out and over 30 people will lose their jobs as there are no vacancies within Scotland to relocate staff to neighbouring stores.”

