Funding boost for scheme which gives drug users digital devices to cut harm

Project aims to build confidence, skills and motivation while boosting access to devices and improving connectivity

An initiative which aims to cut the risk of harm and death among drug users by giving them digital devices has secured funding to continue its work.

The Digital Lifelines Scotland (DLS) project, which launched in 2021, has been granted £783,150 of Scottish Government funding for 2025/26.

DLS has committed to improving digital inclusion for people who use drugs and aims to help build confidence, skills and motivation while boosting access to devices and improving connectivity.

Since it launched 5,502 people have been supported by the scheme and 3,044 digital devices such as mobile phones and tablets have been distributed.

The initiative is delivered by the Digital Health and Care Innovation Centre (DHI) in collaboration with core partners the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations and Simon Community Scotland.

Scotland’s drugs minister Maree Todd said: “The Digital Lifelines programme is a powerful example of how innovation and compassion can come together to save lives.

“By supporting digital inclusion, we are helping people at risk of drug and alcohol-related harm to stay connected, access vital services, and rebuild their lives.

“I’m pleased that the Scottish Government is providing further funding to continue this life-changing work, and I want to thank all the partners involved for their dedication to improving outcomes for some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.”

Professor Margaret Whoriskey, head of innovation for care and wellbeing at the DHI, welcomed news of the funding, which comes after an independent evaluation report found positive results from the scheme.

She said: “It is a testament to the impact of Digital Lifelines, and the contribution of all delivery partners, that the programme has received additional funding.

“DLS is making a real positive difference to people at risk of harm from drugs and to the organisations that support them.

“The independent evaluation evidences the successes achieved through digital inclusion and how this can increase access to services and improve outcomes.”

Harbour Ayrshire, which aims to create opportunities for some of the most vulnerable people in society, is one of the organisations which received funding through DLS.

‘Life changing’ access to device

David (a pseudonym), 35, is a recovering heroin addict and said it was “life changing” to be given a digital device when he became involved with Harbour.

He said: “Just before leaving rehab I met Vari from Harbour and she gave me a digital device to use.

“I had lost all self-respect because of things that I’ve done in my past which I found hard to accept so on leaving rehab I didn’t want to come out of the house.

“But having the device, doing Zoom calls and online meetings meant I was able to slowly integrate into the community again.

“If it wasn’t for that, I don’t think I would have picked up the confidence to have left the house even to this day.