Former MP Mhairi Black to join TikTok and Love Island stars at Scottish festival

Mhairi Black is to perform at the festival

Former SNP deputy leader Mhairi Black is to join TikTok and Love Island stars to headline a new Scottish comedy festival.

Ms Black, who sat as an MP in the House of Commons from 2015 until she stood down last year, is to headline the first ever Paisley Comedy Festival with Love Island voiceover star, Iain Stirling and TikTok comedian Stuart Mitchell.

She performed Her Politics Isn’t For Me show, described as “a first-hand, ruthlessly honest look at 21st century politics”, at last year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The festival is the latest major event to be announced for Paisley Town Hall, which reopened following the completion of its £22m transformation in November 2023.

OneRen chair, councillor Lisa-Marie Hughes, said: “We are so excited to launch Paisley Comedy Festival and reveal such a fantastic line-up for our first year.

“We know that audiences and acts love the atmosphere in the town hall and the arts centre. We’ve had some fantastic stand-up shows already which have set the stage perfectly for our new festival.”

She added: “Laughter’s good for everyone - and we are sure it will be great for Renfrewshire as locals and visitors alike come into town and enjoy not just the festival and its high-profile stars, but more of what our region has to offer.”

BAFTA-winner Mr Stirling, from Edinburgh, is billed as one of the most recognised voices on television. as the voiceover for Love Island. The star and writer of ITV sitcom Buffering, he also has a stand-up special, Falling Upwards on Amazon Prime. He visits the Paisley Comedy Festival as part of Relevant, his biggest tour to date, on 3 April.

Glesga Da podcast co-host Mr Mitchell, who has a 100 million-strong following on TikTok, will get on stage as part of his first UK-wide tour, Tips Not Included, on 5 April.