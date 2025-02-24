Five people charged after 'disturbance' in Scottish town
The incident took place in Helensburgh
Five people have been charged following a “disturbance” in Helensburgh on Saturday evening.
Officers were called to Old Luss Road at Williamson Drive in the Argyll and Bute town at about 5pm, following reports of a group of people with weapons.
Police said no injuries had been reported.
Three men, aged 17, 21 and 37, and three women, aged 42 and 44, were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
They are due to appear in court in due course.
Comments
0 comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.