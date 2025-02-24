Five people charged after 'disturbance' in Scottish town

The incident took place in Helensburgh

Five people have been charged following a “disturbance” in Helensburgh on Saturday evening.

Officers were called to Old Luss Road at Williamson Drive in the Argyll and Bute town at about 5pm, following reports of a group of people with weapons.

Police said no injuries had been reported.

Three men, aged 17, 21 and 37, and three women, aged 42 and 44, were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.