Fergus Ewing vows to 'seek justice' for friend Alex Salmond at former first minister's funeral

Mourners pay tribute to former first minister who took Scotland “so close to his dream of independence”

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Veteran SNP MSP Fergus Ewing vowed to “seek justice” for his late friend Alex Salmond as he delivered a eulogy at the former first minister’s funeral.

Tributes were paid to Mr Salmond at the service in Strichen, Aberdeenshire, on Tuesday following his sudden death aged 69 in North Macedonia earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former SNP leader, who later went on to set up the Alba Party, had been speaking at a conference in the country when he suffered a heart attack.

Mr Salmond alleged he had been the victim of a conspiracy among senior SNP figures, including his successor Nicola Sturgeon, to have him imprisoned. Ms Sturgeon has strongly denied the claim.

Pall bearers with the coffin, draped in a Saltire flag, arriving for the funeral service for former first minister Alex Salmond. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire | PA

In his address, Mr Ewing spoke of how Mr Salmond had “transformed the party in the course of many tough years, eventually leading the SNP to victory in 2007 and thence to an overall majority in 2011.”

“And in a strategic performance redolent of a Chess Grandmaster, he outmanoeuvred the UK establishment in securing the referendum,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Salmond was Scotland's first minister from 2007 to 2014 | PA

“Contrary to some recent and rather pathetic attempts to re-write history, it was Alex who led the referendum campaign. And not just that, he utterly dominated it. He put in performances in debates on TV which were brilliant and at times almost mesmeric.

“Similarly, Alex made the success of the modern SNP. He secured the jobs of countless MPs and MSPs. He made them. They owe their living to him. Without him they would never have got elected.

“As my late father was wont to say in a tone reminiscent of the Reverend IM Jolly, “Never do anyone a favour or they’ll never forgive you.”

“Ladies and Gentlemen, given the remarkable achievements of his life I cannot in this short eulogy do justice to Alex. But something that I can do, working with many others — something that I have sought to do when Alex was with us — is to seek justice for Alex. And for the cause of truth and democracy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In that task I am devoted. That is for one day, but not for this day.”

Former House of Commons Speaker John Bercow, centre, arrives for the funeral service of former first minister of Alex Salmond at Strichen Parish Church, Aberdeenshire | PA

Acting Alba leader Kenny MacAskill also delivered a eulogy, paying tribute to the man who served as first minister between 2007 and 2014.

Mr MacAskill, justice secretary in Mr Salmond’s government, hailed him as “a giant of a man, the leader of our country, the leader of our movement”, before describing him as “an inspiration, a political genius, an orator, debater and communicator without parallel”.

He said Mr Salmond was “the outstanding political figure in Scotland not just of his generation but for generations past and likely for generations to come”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The legacy he bequeathed is all around. From roads and bridges to rights such as free prescriptions and no tuition fees.”

Mr Salmond’s niece Christina Hendry told the service since his death, “we have felt the grief of a nation, and beyond”.

Speaking at the service at Strichen Parish Church, attended only by family and close friends, she added: “For everyone in this room we have felt the loss differently.

“Uncle Alex was an important person to many, but to us he was a husband, a brother, an uncle, a colleague and a dear friend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh, centre, with her partner Zulfiqar Sheikh leaving after the funeral service | PA

Mr Salmond took the SNP from a party of opposition into government in Scotland with a narrow victory over Labour in the 2007 Holyrood election.

After his SNP won an unprecedented overall majority in the Scottish Parliament in 2011, then prime minister David Cameron agreed to its demands for an independence referendum.

While Scots voted to stay in the UK in the 2014 vote, Mr MacAskill remembered Mr Salmond as “a man who through his lifetime’s efforts restored pride in our nation and took us so close to his dream of independence”.

Speaking about Mr Salmond, who is survived by his wife Moira, he added: “Politics wasn’t a career for him even if he excelled in its arts. He was committed to Scotland and independence, spurning overtures to join other parties.

“But he rejected them all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former SNP MP Joanna Cherry leaving after the funeral service for former first minister Alex Salmond | PA

He said the former first minister “had a dream of what Scotland could be, and a strategy to achieve it”, as he recalled him “building a party which then took office, and which so nearly won the referendum”.

He recalled his time in office after the SNP first won the 2007, saying while Mr Salmond led a team of ministers with no previous experience in government in a minority administration in Holyrood, his “vision and deft handling” had ensured that his government was “recognised even by opponents as credible, capable and competent”.

Mr MacAskill went on to say that under Mr Salmond the SNP had enjoyed “unprecedented electoral success in 2011” with its Holyrood majority “something unlikely ever to be repeated”.

While a “a very public figure”, Mr MacAskill said Mr Salmond had been “fiercely protective of his private life and Moira and the family”, and was a “cherished and loving husband, brother, uncle”, as well as a “friend to many”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gail Hendry, third left, the sister of Alex Salmond, follows the funeral cortege as it leaves the funeral service for the former first minister at Strichen Parish Church in Strichen, Aberdeenshire | PA

Several political figures were among the mourners at the funeral, including former Commons speaker John Bercow and Alba Party chairwoman Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh.

Former SNP MPs Jim Sillars and Joanna Cherry also attended, as did close friend Mr Ewing and his sister Annabelle Ewing, and Mr Salmond’s former chief of staff, Geoff Aberdein.

Speaking ahead of the service, the minister conducting the funeral, family friend Rev Dr Ian McEwan, who also led Mr Salmond’s niece’s wedding and father’s funeral, said: “These are desperately sad circumstances and anyone who has been through grief will understand that this is an incredibly difficult day for the family.

“There is palpable shock over Alex’s passing and folk can well imagine the distress and sorrow within the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was the life and soul of the party and played a leading role in his family, and the privacy of the funeral is to give them space to grieve and say farewell to a husband, a brother and an uncle whom they loved dearly.”

After the funeral, piper Fergus Mutch, who previously worked for Mr Salmond, led a procession behind the Saltire-draped coffin to the cemetery at Strichen for a private service.

A public memorial service to remember the former first minister will be held at a later date.

First Minster John Swinney will lead tributes to him at a motion of condolence in Holyrood on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish Cabinet, which met on Tuesday morning, “reflected on (his) sudden death”.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The First Minister and Cabinet recorded their sympathies to Mr Salmond’s wife Moira and their wider family.”

Giving the Time for Reflection at the Scottish Parliament, Lord Wallace, a former Scottish deputy first minister and previous moderator of the general assembly of the Church of Scotland, said: “As a contemporary of Alex Salmond in the House of Commons, in this Parliament and as respective party leaders, I can testify to his formidable skills as a politician and recognise the service he gave to his constituents and to Scotland as an MP, MSP and first minister.

“My sympathy goes out to Moira and Alex’s family, not least today as he is laid to rest.

Lord Frank Mulholland carries a wreath as he arrives for the funeral service of former first minister Alex Salmond, at Strichen Parish Church, Aberdeenshire | PA

Acting Alba Party leader Kenny MacAskill’s eulogy in full:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What can I say, what can anyone say. What words are appropriate, what words can possibly cover all that can be and needs said about Alex.

"A giant of a man, the leader of our country, the leader of our movement. An inspiration, a political genius, an orator, debater and communicator without parallel.

"The outstanding political figure in Scotland not just of his generation but for generations past and likely for generations to come.

"A man who through his lifetime’s efforts restored pride in our Nation and took us so close to his dream of independence. At ease on any national or international stage, whether with Monarchs or Political Leaders, Business or Commerce, Media or other professions. Never overawed and more often outshining all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the same time in his element amongst his “ain folk” in Scotland’s cities, towns and villages. Chatting, joking, weaving his way through crowds, making folk smile and having fun. His campaigning style infectious, even if hugely frustrating for those managing the event or scheduling his diary.

"A very public figure, yet fiercely protective of his private life and Moira and the family.

"A cherished and loving husband, brother, uncle, friend to many and who many many more revered.

"A true gentleman, great with children and young people, fun in private with wit, humour and a fount of stories, regaling from world affairs to Scottish fitba’ and from Burns to Hollywood movies

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But Alex wasn’t born with a silver spoon in his mouth. Instead, very much the lad o’pairts as the Burns he loved would have said. And as said of the Bard:

“A Poet peasant born

Who more of Fames immortal dower

Unto his country brings

Than all her kings.”

"The elder son in a loving family. Growing up in a council house in Linlithgow, with his family part of the towns fabric, and where he was always delighted to say he came from.

Proud to be a Black Bitch something which, in these politically correct times, has even seen an auld pub in Lithgae, renamed.

But Alex saw the name, applying to those born in the town, as a badge of honour. Laughing at the pomposity of those with no knowledge of either history or community. The “unca guid” as the Bard would say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For whilst always respectful of others’ views, he equally was conscious of history and tradition.

"I recall him telling of the recovery of the Sapphire, a fishing vessel lost at sea where the families wished to bring their loved ones home from the deep. His eyes glistening whilst retelling efforts made and the impact upon so many. That was true commitment which few MPs or MSPs if any could replicate.

"Reaching commanding heights in Scottish politics, he could have replicated that success in any other career, such was his talent, intellect and work rate. Had he remained in banking with the RBS then he might well have been Chief Executive and the fate of that institution different to what befell it.

"Indeed, his former boss saying so and with obvious regret when Alex departed for the political fray. Top roles in banking and finance were open but he had a dream. But politics wasn’t a career for him even if he excelled in its arts. He was committed to Scotland and independence spurning overtures to join other parties...... But he rejected them all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But he had a dream of what Scotland could be. And a strategy to achieve it. Building a party which then took office, and which so nearly won the referendum.

"Setting too with a will and the rest as they say is history. Leading a team of Ministers with no past experience and with no parliamentary majority. But his vision and deft handling ensuring an administration which was recognized even by opponents as credible, capable and competent. Reaping unprecedented electoral success in 2011, something unlikely ever to be repeated.

"Throughout that journey he was demanding but fair. Those working for and with him expected to perform at their peak and give their all. He expected no less but gave no less himself. He was also extremely loyal and supportive. When mistakes were made, he would defend vigorously even if harsh words were said in private.

"The real mark of the man shown by the crowds lining every town and village highway, and byway on his final journey home. Others had a role and were delighted to play a part, but it was always him in command and it wasn’t without its challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Terrorist attacks, international events and severe financial challenges all faced but all were overcome. The legacy he bequeathed is all around. From roads and bridges to rights such as free prescriptions and no tuition fees. That was him.