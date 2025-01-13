Family of sisters last seen a week ago near a river 'really worried'

Extensive searches have focused on River Dee after disappearance in Aberdeen

The family of two sisters who have been missing for almost a week, having last been seen near a river, said they are “really worried”.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, 32, were last seen on CCTV on Market Street at Victoria Bridge, Aberdeen, at about 2.12am on Tuesday January 7.

They crossed the bridge and turned right onto a footpath next to the river Dee heading in the direction of the Aberdeen Boat Club.

Their family released a statement through Police Scotland, saying: “This has been a very worrying and upsetting time for our family. We are really worried about Eliza and Henrietta and all we want is for them to be found.

“If you think you might have any information which could help the police with finding Eliza and Henrietta then please pass this on as quickly as you can.

“We appreciate all the support our family has been given over the past few days and we would like our privacy to be respected at this time.”

Extensive searches have been carried out in recent days with the police helicopter, dog branch and the marine unit among the specialist resources involved.

Searches have been focusing on the river Dee as police said there is no evidence of the missing women leaving the immediate area.

The two women are part of a set of triplets and are originally from Hungary .

Police Scotland said it has the support of police in their home country, who are liaising with the wider family.

The sisters' brother, Jozsef, has told the BBC that their mother spoke to the pair on the first Saturday in January and that nothing seemed out of the ordinary with them.

Police urged anyone with information to contact them.

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce said: "Eliza and Henrietta's family are understandably extremely worried about them and we are working tirelessly to find them.

"We are seriously concerned about them and have significant resources dedicated to the inquiry.

"We are again urging the public to come forward with any information relating to Eliza and Henrietta's whereabouts."

Eliza and Henrietta are both described as white and of slim build with long, brown hair.