Family of Sheku Bayoh reach out-of-court settlement with Police Scotland

Chief constable met family last month and offered apology for their ordeal

The family of Sheku Bayoh have reached an out-of-court settlement with Police Scotland after moving to sue the force following his death.

Mr Bayoh, 31, died in Kirkcaldy, Fife on May 3, 2015, after he was restrained on the ground by six police officers.

His family raised a civil action against Police Scotland three years later.

A public inquiry has also been examining the circumstances leading to Mr Bayoh’s death, the investigation into his death and whether or not race was a factor.

Police Scotland Chief Constable Jo Farrell met with Mr Bayoh’s family last month and offered an apology to them for their ordeal.

A joint statement from Police Scotland and solicitor Aamer Anwar, who has been representing the family, said on Monday a settlement has now been agreed without any admission of liability by the force.

The statement said that to “respect the privacy of the family, the details of the agreement will remain confidential”.

Mr Anwar said: “On the 3rd of May it will be the 10th anniversary of Sheku’s death in police custody, however the struggle for the truth continues.