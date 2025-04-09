Family 'forever grateful' to ambulance staff who saved choking four-year-old
The parents of a young girl have spoken of their gratitude to ambulance staff who saved their daughter's life after she choked on a chicken nugget on Christmas Eve.
Barry and Heather Rodgers, of Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire , were at home with their four-year-old daughter Amelia preparing for Christmas when the near-tragedy happened.
Earlier in the evening they had stopped at a restaurant to buy dinner for Amelia, who has autism.
Mr Rodgers said: "She couldn't breathe and lost consciousness. Me and her mum were in a panic because we thought we were losing Amelia.
"I started to slap her back to try and dislodge whatever was in her throat."
Mrs Rodgers called 999 and spoke to north ambulance control centre call-handler Fiona Shovlin of the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS).
Ambulance technician Jordan Allan Gallacher and paramedic Jennifer Craig , of the East Kilbride station, were dispatched to the family's address while Ms Shovlin stayed on the phone giving instructions.
Mr Rodgers said: "I was crying at the time because I thought I was losing her, and when that's happening you do feel time stand still.
"We were so hysterical and did swear on a couple of occasions, but the call taker kept her cool, kept her calm and kept reassuring us the ambulance was coming.
"The ambulance staff were so calm and patient, leaving no stone unturned to make sure Amelia was okay."
The crew took over from Mr and Mrs Rodgers after arriving and transported their daughter to University Hospital Hairmyres in East Kilbride, but she was discharged in time for Christmas morning.
Mr Rodgers said: "The ambulance staff were fantastic and you have no idea how much we owe them.
"This could have been a horrible Christmas. It's not easy when a four-year-old autistic child chokes and becomes unconscious, and I'm scared to think what would have happened.
"It would have been the worst Christmas of my life. We wouldn't have Amelia here if not for SAS and we'll forever be grateful to the three superstars on the most frightening day of our lives on Christmas Eve . We thank them and Amelia thanks them."
