Ever since a group of shepherds at St Andrews began playing a crude stick-and-ball game in the 15th century on a peninsula of marram and sea lyme that was reclaimed from the sea, Scotland has been revered as the home of golf.
Over the course of six centuries, the game has evolved considerably, and the reputation of Scotland’s courses has only grown, attracting global interest that has intensified in the 21st century.
But the game is also big business and, over the course of a week-long series in The Scotsman, Scorecard: The Business of Golf is shining a light on the shifts in business models and tensions surrounding the sport.
Monday
The first part of the series revealed how, and why, a consortium of investors have gained day-to-day control of the famous Carnoustie links, and want to remain in charge of the eight-time host of The Open until the 22nd century. Read the full story here.
Tuesday
Day two of the series took a deep dive into that consortium, revealing how its members include a private investment firm with offshore interests, the son of an Austrian count, and one of the most powerful figures in British tennis. Read the full story here.
Wednesday
The Scotsman’s week-long story strand has also looked in detail at tensions at St Andrews, where golfers in the Fife town have warned that its historic courses are being overplayed, and called for a reduction in the number of visitor rounds. Read the full story here.
Thursday
There are also questions for the R&A amid concerns that its pursuit of revenues and an ever-growing Open is leaving some historic Scottish courses by the wayside. Read the full story here.
Friday
The economic power of golf isn’t just reshaping the sport itself, it’s also impacting local economies. The Scotsman looked at how there has been explosion in multimillion pound house sales in the streets surrounding th Old Course in St Andrews with one property in particular smashing the records. Read the full story here.
