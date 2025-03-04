Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A novel charting the Judaeo-Scottish experience across two World Wars, the creation of Israel and the fall of the Berlin Wall has been longlisted for a major literary prize.

Somewhere Else, by Scotland-based writer Jenni Daiches, has been named on the longlist for the Women’s Prize 2025.

Judged by a panel chaired by My Name is Leon author Kit de Waal, the prize is awarded for the best full-length novel of the year written in English and published in the United Kingdom.

Jenni Daiches' novel, Somewhere Else, has been shortlisted for the Women's Prize. | Women's Prize

Also shortlisted is Miranda July, for her novel, All Fours, published by Edinburgh-based Canongate Books.

Ms Daiches’ novel, which tells the story of a young child who escapes Poland and is adopted by a Scottish couple. looks at how to find identity in displacement and was also inspired by the experience of her own family during the Second World War.

Daughter of David Daiches, a prominent Scottish, Jewish, writer, critic and historian, Ms Daiches, who also writes under the name Jenni Calder, was born in the USA and has lived in Scotland since 1971. She is the author of three previous novels and two collections of poetry.

Ms Daiches said: “I'm delighted to be longlisted for the Women's Prize -- delighted for Edinburgh's Scotland Street Press as well as for myself and all those who have supported and encouraged me along the way. Being longlisted for a major prize means reaching more readers - what every writer wants. Somewhere Else is an exploration of different kinds of displacement.

“When I was writing it I didn't anticipate that today the book's themes would seem even more relevant than they did then.”

The judges will narrow down the longlist of 16 novels to a shortlist of six, which will be announced on 2 April. The winner of the 2025 Women’s Prize for Fiction will be awarded on 12 June, along with the second winner of the 2025 Women’s Prize for Non-Fiction. The winning author will receive a cheque for £30,000, anonymously endowed, along with a limited-edition bronze statuette known as the ‘Bessie’, created and donated by the artist Grizel Niven.

Author Jenni Daiches | Scotland Street Press

Judge Amelia Warner said of Somewhere Else, which is published by Scotland Street Press: “It is an epic generational story about womanhood and living in a country when you feel home is 'somewhere else'. Spanning the main character's lifetime and witnessing the effect of momentous events such as both world wars, the creation of Israel and the fall of the Berlin Wall, it shows the dramatic effect on the family for generations to come.”

Ms de Waal said: “It has been an absolute honour to be immersed in so many utterly exhilarating and hugely imaginative books during the reading process. There were many lively debates on the judging panel over the final 16 books and it was a very close-run thing. But the list we have revealed today is overflowing with compelling stories, and writing that demonstrates passion, wit and empathy.

“These are important, far-reaching novels where brilliantly realised characters navigate the complexities of families and modern relationships, whilst pushing the boundaries placed around them. It’s a list that readers will devour and shows the echoes of world events on everyday lives as well as the power and brilliance of women writing today.”

Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche is longlisted for her fourth novel, meaning all of her books have been celebrated by the Women’s Prize for Fiction.

Half of a Yellow Sun won in 2007 and was voted the ‘Winner of Winners’ in 2020, a poll that saw over 10,000 votes cast and marked the prize’s 25th anniversary. Ms Adiche was also shortlisted for Americanah in 2014 and Purple Hibiscus in 2004. The 2025 longlist also includes Elizabeth Strout, who was shortlisted for her debut novel Amy & Isabelle 25 years ago, in 2000, and twice subsequently longlisted.

