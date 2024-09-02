Scottish electrician who hid cameras in homes of women jailed for voyeurism

James Denholm admitted secretly filming more than a dozen people

An electrician who admitted secretly filming more than a dozen people in private situations over the course of a decade has been jailed.

James Denholm, 34, pleaded guilty to multiple charges including voyeurism and stalking at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on July 22.

The 34-year-old also admitted possessing indecent images and videos of children between 2007 and 2012.

Denholm was caught after a victim found a recording device under her bed on May 23, 2022, and called police.

A search was carried out at Denholm’s Aberdeen home where officers discovered various hard drives, SD cards, mobile phones, laptops and cameras.

James Denholm filmed more than a dozen people in private situations over a decade | Police Scotland

Evidence of his offending was recovered from the devices, with videos dating from June 2013 until August 2023.

A number of Denholm’s former partners were filmed in intimate situations without their consent.

On September 2, at the same court, he was sentenced to two years and eight months in custody.

Deholm will remain under supervision for a further two years and six months following his release.

His name has been added to the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Non-harassment orders, banning Denholm contacting or attempting to contact four victims, were granted.

He was also made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for a period of seven years.

Alison McKenzie, Procurator Fiscal for Grampian, Highlands and Islands, said:

“James Denholm exploited a position of trust to gain access to his victims during this alarming pattern of behaviour.

“He filmed several individuals during private moments in places where they should have felt safe, such as their own homes and in public bathrooms.

“His depraved behaviour has had lasting consequences on a number of those targeted during this sickening campaign, which also involved a number of former partners.

“I hope this conviction serves as a warning to others that we take crimes of this nature extremely seriously and will use all the tools available to us to seek justice.”

Detective Inspector Mark Lambley said: “Denholm now faces the consequences of his despicable and distressing actions. Our thoughts remain with his victims who had their privacy violated. We hope that his sentencing will bring them some comfort.

