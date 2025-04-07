Union says institution has refused to rule out compulsory redundancies as it plans to slash £140m from its budget

Staff at the University of Edinburgh are being balloted on strike action in a dispute over the university’s plans to slash £140 million from its budget.

The Universities and Colleges Union (UCU) claimed the university had refused to rule out compulsory redundancies as part of the cuts - which it said would be the "biggest ever" in the history of Scottish higher education.

The union also questioned the need for the cuts, saying the university's net assets of more than £3 billion made it one of the richest in the country. It added that if savings are necessary, then they could be achieved using reserves and by reducing capital expenditure.

Writing in The Scotsman’s sister title Scotland on Sunday yesterday, the university’s Principal, Professor Sir Peter Mathieson, described the funding model for Scottish higher education as “broken” and in need of “radical rewiring to survive”.

Old College at the University of Edinburgh | PA

Staff have already been on strike at the University of Dundee after it emerged hundreds of jobs could be axed as the institution battles to overcome a £35m deficit.

The ballot at Edinburgh will run until 20 May, and will see members of the UCU asked whether they are willing to take part in strike action and action short of a strike.

The union said 75 per cent of its members who voted in a "consultative" ballot said they would be willing to strike, while 85 per cent said they would take part in action short of a strike, which could include working to contract and refusing to cover for absent colleagues or take on voluntary duties.

UCU branch president Sophia Woodman said: "There is no need for the university to be making cuts of £140 million.

"In fact, without a deficit, there's a strong feeling among staff that this is both an unnecessary and a manufactured crisis.

"The UCU branch is as determined as anyone to ensure the long-term feasibility and health of Edinburgh University but that should be a future where staff and students, and teaching and research are at the forefront.

"Cuts of the size university senior management are planning will have a devastating impact not just on the university's future, but also on the city and our local economy.

"University senior managers need to listen to what staff are telling them, rule out compulsory redundancies and engage with the union to find a better way forward."

The ballot comes after the announcement by Sir Peter of the need to take "radical university-wide actions, which will lead to a smaller staff base and lower operating costs".

UCU general secretary, Jo Grady , branded the planned cuts "nothing short of academic vandalism".

"Edinburgh University is one of Scotland's oldest and most respected universities with an unparalleled reputation internationally," she added.

"Professor Mathieson needs to reconsider these brutal cuts and do his job in protecting staff jobs and the university's reputation and future."

Protesters rally outside Caird Hall in Dundee in February over plans to cut hundreds of jobs at the city's university | Lisa Ferguson

The ballot's opening coincides with the end of 15 days of strike action by UCU members at the University of Dundee over plans to cut 632 jobs.

The union said that while there appears to have been "serious mismanagement" at Dundee, there is "no need" for cuts at Edinburgh.

Responding, Sir Peter said action was needed now to ensure the university remained "strongly placed" for the future.

"We are, and have been, in discussion with our joint trade unions throughout this process, during which they have been provided with detailed financial modelling.

"We have also been in active conversation with our funding bodies and Government representatives, and are open to further dialogue.

"We appreciate many of the concerns raised by colleagues, students and others in our community, and we are making every effort to listen.

"However, we have been very clear that our current financial position is not sustainable and we are not immune to the challenges that the higher education sector is currently facing.

"The actions we must take now, which include a reduction of both staff and non-staff operating costs, will ensure that we remain strongly placed for the future, so that we can continue to attract the brightest minds and remain a world-leading university.