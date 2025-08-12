Edinburgh crash: Cyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after colliding with car door
A man has been taken to hospital with “serious injuries” after colliding with a car door in Edinburgh.
Police received a report of a man on Nicolson Street who had fallen from his bike following the collision at around 9.10pm on Monday.
The cyclist was then taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. His injuries are being described as “serious”.
Police say enquiries remain ongoing.
Traffic and bus services were diverted while emergency services attended the scene.
A police spokesperson said: “Around 9.10pm on Monday, August 11, police were made aware of a male cyclist who had fallen from his bike after colliding with a car door.
“Emergency services attended and the cyclist was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
